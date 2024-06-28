Play Brightcove video

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says a former dairy farmer's five year wait for a hernia operation is a "shocking indictment" of NHS waiting lists and the longest he has heard of.

Winston Baldwin, 75, has been living with a triple hernia which has grown so large he can now barely walk and has moved into a care home.

His story has been featured on ITV Granada Reports multiple times, ever since his treatment was delayed in 2019 during Covid.

In 2022, Winston was told his hernia was too large to be operated on, but there was a glimmer of hope in March 2023 when two surgeons from Arrowe Park hospital on the Wirral got in touch to say they could operate.

But, after more than a year, Winston is still waiting, despite having a number of pre-operation appointments.

Winston has to use a wheelchair due to the extent of his hernia. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Speaking about the delays the Labour leader, who was visiting Macclesfield in Cheshire on the campaign trail, said it was "appalling".

"I would say to Winston, it's appalling you've been waiting for five years for a hernia operation," he said.

"That's one of the longest waits I've heard of even in this campaign, it's a shocking indictment of just how bad this government has allowed the waiting lists to get.

"Now we will on day one roll up our sleeves and start to repair that by putting in place extra NHS staff to get those appointments done soo that Winston can get the operation he desperately needs.

"That will be two million extra appointments every year.

"When Labour was last in government we got the waiting list down and satisfaction in the NHS was at a record high.

"We've done it before and we'll do it again, and Winston I can only imagine how hard it is to have waited five years already for an operation you need.

"There'll be lots of people across the country who sadly will have similar stories."

Winston spoke about his wait in a special Granada Reports election debate, telling the panel, formed of representatives from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Reform parties, that measures to 'fix' the NHS were not enough.

When asked about the NHS, Conservative candidate Chris Green said waiting lists have come down over the last seven months but there's a lot more to do for example surgical units being built, more medical facilities for training.

Liberal Democrat Lisa Smart said there's a huge amount of heroism in NHS and it's in the heart of their manifesto and a top priority, they want to invest 9 billion in making sure people can get a GP appointment when they need one.

While Paul Swansborough from Reform said his party want to pledge 17 billion on NHS and reward staff through tax system with a tax break for three years.

Winston responded saying: "You want to discuss humanity, that's what's lacking in the NHS it's not money, it's humanity.

"That's what you need in the NHS and a dedication that's been lacking by people that are just back pedalling, that's my opinion.

"I'm waiting for two operations and a stent is one of them."