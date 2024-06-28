The best friend of missing Jay Slater says he had been on a video call with him before his disappearance - when he heard him go "off the road".

Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, disappeared on Monday 17 June after attending the NRG music festival with his friends, including Brad Hargreaves, in the resort of Playa de Las Americas.

Brad said he was on FaceTime to Jay while he was walking on a road, but the 19-year-old slipped off the road as they spoke.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning, Brad said: “He was on the phone walking down a road and he’d gone over a little bit - not a big drop - but a tiny little drop and he was going down, and he said ‘I’ll ring ya back, I’ll ring ya back’ because I think someone else was ringing him.

"If he was thinking like me, he would have gone back up and started walking on the path again… He wouldn't have gone all that way down there.”

Brad said he knew Jay had gone off the path because he could see his feet and he was falling downhill.

"I knew he went off the road because I could hear like when you walk on gravel.. stones," he added.

However, he said the pair were not concerned until they realised how far away he was from the resort.

Brad continued: “ We were both laughing and he said, ‘Look where I am’ and I was like, ‘I’ve just come out of a festival’ and he didn’t seem concerned on the phone until we knew how far away he was.

"I said [to Jay], ‘Put your location on and he said ‘a 15 minute drive or a 14 hour walk, I don’t know if it’s accurate or not’ and I said, ‘If it’s only a 15 minute drive, get a taxi’."

Jay Slater uploaded a photo to snapchat with his location. Credit: Family photo

Brad said he hopes that Jay "comes home" and "that someone brings him home, that he’s found somewhere".

"I don’t know," he said. "Every day my mind is going blank. I don’t know what to say anymore.

"I’m praying he comes home every night. I’ve still got hope for him. I still feel like he’s somewhere.”