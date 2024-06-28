A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a pensioner who was stabbed on a motorway bridge.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on a footbridge over the M58 motorway, known as the "banana bridge" in Orrell, Wigan, shortly before 4pm on Thursday 27 June.

The air ambulance was called and landed on a field at the side of the motorway for paramedics to carry out treatment at the scene.

An elderly man in his 70s remains in hospital with serious injuries and is receiving specialised treatment.

The air ambulance landed on a nearby field Credit: ITV News/Paul Boardman

Greater Manchester Police say the 18-year-old was arrested on Friday 28 June.

Chief Inspector Glen Rees said: "We understand the shock and concern this incident will raise in the community, but I want to make it clear to everyone we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

"Since the incident we have made an arrest this morning of a key suspect and remains in our custody for questioning.

"I would also like to pass on our gratitude and sincere thanks to members of the public who assisted us at the scene in the immediate aftermath to help with treating the victim.

"Our dedicated officers remain on patrol within the area to provide visible reassurance and support."

