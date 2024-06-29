New 'massive search' for missing Jay Slater

Play Brightcove video

A major new search is under way in Tenerife for the missing British teenager Jay Slater.

Members of the public and tourists with strong walking and climbing experience have been asked to help local police and rescue organisations comb through the tough terrain where Jay disappeared almost two weeks ago.

ITV Granada Reports reporter Josh Stokes has been following the latest developments.

In their first press conference since Jay's disappearance 13 days ago, the Guardia Civil told reporters in Masca that they plan to send search teams into the ravine where his phone last pinged.

They said they believe this location remains their best lead and told the media that the police have spoken to the two men that were in the AirBnB with Jay before he left, and they do not believe they are relevant to the investigation.

Paul Arnott is a mountaineering expert from the UK who has travelled to Tenerife to join the search. He said he has been speaking to Jay's family, who are supporting him in his efforts. He told ITV Granada Reports: 'They've been amazing'.