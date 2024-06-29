An XL Bully dog has been shot dead by police officers after attacking and injuring a woman.Police in Salford were responding to several reports that a dog was dangerously out of control and attacking the public on Friday evening.Greater Manchester Police say specialised officers who were called to Gladstone Road, off Liverpool Road in Eccles, were unable to bring the dog back under control and had to be killed 'as the last possible option'.One woman was injured in the attack at around 9pm and is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

Two men were also arrested after confronting officers.

Armed officers were called out to the residential road on Friday evening. Credit: Google

Pictures show multiple police cars stationed at the junction of Liverpool Road and Gladstone Road, with a number of police and armed officers stationed at the scene.A police spokesperson said: "At around 9pm tonight (Friday 28 June 2024) on Gladstone Road in Eccles we were called to several reports of a dog dangerously out of control that was subsequently attacking the public and injured a woman in the process."Initially, both local officers and the public were unable to regain control of the dog. Specialised officers were deployed and tried to safely secure the XL Bully but were unsuccessful. This meant unfortunately due to the risk and harm it was causing as a banned breed it was destroyed at the scene as the last possible option."Two men were later arrested and detained after confronting officers. The woman victim is still receiving treatment for her injuries."We understand the concern this incident will raise within the community but our officers have a duty to act in challenging situations on a regular basis with the aim of keeping everyone safe."Detectives said enquiries regarding the dog owner are ongoing.