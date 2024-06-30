Crosby Beach search: Boy missing after going for a swim in the River Mersey

A 14-year-old boy has been confirmed missing after he went swimming in the River Mersey on Sunday.

Police launched a search operation in Waterloo at around 7pm after receiving a reports of a concern for safety for the teenager.

He had been in the water, near to the radar tower with a group of friends.

His friends had come out of the river but he had become separated from the group and has not been seen since.

The area near Crosby beach has been cordoned off while emergency services respond to the incident.

