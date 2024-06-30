Search for missing Jay Slater called off after two weeks

The search for Jay Slater in an area of Tenerife has been called off, police have said.

The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, has been missing in Tenerife ever since 17 June, when he vanished the morning after attending a music festival.

The Civil Guard had called for volunteers to join a "massive search" in the Masca area for Mr Slater on Saturday, which saw around 30 rescuers searching three separate locations linked to where Jay's phone last pinged.

A spokesperson for Tenerife police said: 'The search is now over but the investigation remains open.'

Yesterday, Brigadier Cipriano Martin, chief of the Guardia Civil’s mountain rescue team, said Mr Slater would not have travelled to “any area we don’t go to”.

Police also confirmed that the two people Jay last saw at the AirBnB in Masca were not relevant to their investigation.

ITV News reporter Joshua Stokes reporting on the 'massive search' on Saturday, before the search was scaled back.