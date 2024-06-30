Serial rapist who was given 13 life sentences makes new bid for freedom

A serial rapist from Bolton, who was given 13 life sentences for his crimes, is making a new bid for freedom.

Andrew Barlow, formerly known as Andrew Longmire, was released last year after 34 years in jail but was recalled to prison just six weeks later.Now 67, Barlow was taken to a Probation Service hostel by a police escort on March 6 last year after his release.

But he was returned to prison for breach of his licence conditions and due to his behaviour.

At the time it was assessed that the risk he poses was not manageable in the community.Barlow has now appealed against his recall to prison and a decision on whether he should be released again will be announced next week.

Barlow fired a shotgun at police when he was arrested Credit: MEN Media

But the prospect of his coming out again has angered victims and their families who campaigned to keep him behind bars with the help of veteran Manchester MP, Graham Stringer.The relative of one of his victims told the Manchester Evening News: "Last Wednesday a parole hearing took place in regards to his recall last year after being out in the community for just six weeks after he broke some of the 32 license conditions he was given. He is an unsafe rapist who hasn’t changed in my eyes."A spokesman for the Parole Board said: "An appeal against his recall to prison was held on June 19th and a decision will be announced by Wednesday next week."Barlow's release was delayed after the then Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision.

After Barlow's rapid return to prison In April 2023, Mr Stringer said: "It is extraordinary. I think this is another failure of the Parole Board to use common sense and protect the public from a very dangerous man. They were warned by me and the victims. This is institutional failure of the highest order."A relative of a woman Barlow raped in her own home in Greater Manchester in 1987 said in May last year: "I took it on the chin in January and decided to get on with my life when Barlow was released - now this animal is back in our lives again. We told the authorities and they didn't listen."Someone has to be accountable for this. It will mean all the victims and their families are reliving the agony again like we had to in January when we tried in vain to stop his release. We told the authorities he was too high a risk and we have been proven right."I will like to sit down with someone from the Parole Board face to face and tell them what happened to our family because of Barlow - not submit an email like I had to in January."Barlow was given 11 life sentences in 1988 for raping 11 women and an additional 56 years for other offences.

The Parole Board says that Barlow has undergone treatment and training during his sentence Credit: MEN Media

In 2010, and then again in 2017, he received two more life sentences after rapes he committed in 1981 and 1982 which were linked to him through advances in DNA technology.

As he had already surpassed his original 20-year tariff imposed in 1988 just another two years were added to his sentence in each case.He was dubbed 'The Coronation Street rapist' as most of the victims were attacked in their own terraced homes in the north of England - the majority living in Greater Manchester. Two of the attacks took place in the street. He also struck in Cheshire, Staffordshire, Lancashire, and South Yorkshire in the early 1980s, and then again from August 1987 until January 1988 when he was arrested.

Barlow is barred from Greater Manchester and in its summary of the decision to release him, the Parole Board said he would be subject to licence conditions, which must be strictly adhered to.Last year after Barlow's recall a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why offenders are subject to tough licence conditions and when they breach them, we do not hesitate to return them to custody.”