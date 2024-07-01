Play Brightcove video

Warrington South is not what it used to be. Part of the constituency has been placed in the neighbouring Tatton seat in changes by the Boundary Commission.

Labour and the Conservatives have held the seat an almost equal number of years since it was created 40 years ago.

In 2019 it was won by the Conservative Andy Carter with a majority of just over 2,000, taking the seat from Labour's Faisal Rashid.

It is a mostly affluent area, covering the smart commuter streets of places like Stockton Heath and Grappenhall.

Warrington South is one of the Tories top targets to retain, but Labour will fight them hard to win it back.

At Priestley College the first year students are nearing the end of term in their studies for AS Levels. Second years are celebrating the end of exams and planning holidays.

We spoke to a mix of both, the younger ones angry that they won't get their chance to vote in this election and wanting the voting age lowered to 16.

Liberty Bebbington is studying music production and performance. She's the drummer in her own band and hopes to work in the industry.

"The decisions the politicians make, affect our lives so we should have a say in them," she says.

Asked what they think the biggest issue in this election is, most answer that it is the cost of living.

Will Khanna, who hopes to work in film, and will be voting this year says, "I'm terrified because I'm moving to Salford University and I'll be living on the smallest budgets just to survive and get myself an education.'

They are really not impressed with the political parties' attempts to attract younger voters with TikTok and other social media messages.

'I do find it embarrassing," says Beth Seddon. "It's just back and forth, petty arguments between them. They don't tell us anything about what they'd do to make real change".

Phoebe McMahon who wants to become a higher education tutor, agrees with Beth.

'It's probably some millennial sitting behind a screen coming up with memes they think are funny. It is funny but only because it's so bad".

Rowan Morley warns politicians that his generation are the ones who will keep them in power come the next election.

Who is standing for election in Warrington South?

Janet Barbara Balfe - Reform UK

Andy Carter - Conservatives

Stephanie Davies - Green Party

Graham Gowland - Liberal Democrats

Sarah Hall - Labour

Graeme Kelly - Social Democratic Party

Peter Willett - Independent

All the students said they worried about their futures. They say the prospects of getting a job they hope to get, even with degrees, look slim.

Amy Whitfield and Megan Akrill agree that getting a house seems 'like a distant dream'.

Jacob Lang adds that Brexit means it won't be as easy as it was for older generations to work abroad.

Whoever is in Downing Street on July 5th has a full and pressing inbox. These students are watching and waiting for their chance to have a say on how they handle it.

