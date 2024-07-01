Play Brightcove video

Sports correspondent Mike Hall went down to the club to speak to fans as England took on Slovakia.

One small football club in the North West had more reason than most to celebrate England's dramatic Euros win against Slovakia.

England star Kobbie Mainoo started his football career with Cheadle & Gatley JFC at just five-years-old.

He later went on to join Manchester United at the age of nine.

The venue was packed to the rafters to see 'their boy' progress to the quarter finals.

Scenes of delight at Cheadle and Gatley JFC. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

"I can't believe it, I thought it was over, it came out of nowhere. I'm so happy," said one fan.

While another added: "I'm really happy and relieved, thank goodness we're through

"It was amazing, we just needed Kobbie to score. He'll do it next time!" continued more fans.

Mainoo's footballing talent was quick to stand out during his time at Cheadle and Gatley.

The Stockport-born midfielder is now a regular first team choice for Manchester United and is expected to play in the Euros quarter final against Switzerland on Saturday.