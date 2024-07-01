A one-year-old baby has died at a house in Greater Manchester.

Emergency services were called following "reports of a baby not breathing at an address" in Bonscale Crescent in Middleton, on the afternoon of Sunday 30 June.

A cordon was put in place as an air ambulance landed on a grassy area on nearby Windermere Road.

Emergency services were called to Bonscale Crescent in Middleton on Sunday 30 June Credit: MEN Media

The one-year-old child died at the scene, police said, but no further details have been released. In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesperson said: "At around 2:05pm on Sunday, 30 June 2024, officers were called to reports of a baby not breathing at an address on Bonscale Crescent in Middleton."Sadly, a one-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services. An investigation is ongoing."