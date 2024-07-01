The parents of a three-year-old girl who died after doctors "missed opportunities" to diagnose a rare condition have vowed to sue the hospital where she was treated.Ryleigh Hillcoat-Bee was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in August 2021 after she became floppy and lethargic following a family trip to North Wales.

Doctors discovered she had elevated levels of potassium in her blood as well as a high heart rate and breathing rate.

But, at an inquest into her death Coroner Alan Wilson said medical professionals had missed opportunities to scrutinise the "red flag" symptoms before discharging her after five days.

Test revealed Ryleigh had "extraordinarily high" levels of Creatine Kinase (CK) in her blood, around 2,000 the normal amount which is life-threatening.

Despite medical colleagues from Leeds advising further investigation into her symptoms, this was not followed up by hospital staff in Blackpool, the inquest heard.

Doctors allowed Ryleigh to go home with her parents, with a follow-up planned for six to eight weeks.

Three months later, and still waiting for follow-up tests, she was admitted to hospital after becoming unwell again.

She died on 8 November 2021 following a cardiac arrest.

An inquest at Blackpool Coroner's Court ruled that there had been several "missed opportunities" in her care.

Credit: Family picture

Ryleigh’s parents Andrew Hillcoat and Caroline Bee said: “We are very upset at the loss of our little girl.

"We had to fight for a full inquest into her death and it has been a long and traumatising journey."We are devastated about the coroner’s finding despite robust evidence that Ryleigh’s rhabdomyolysis flare up in August 2021 could and should have been effectively managed.“We believe that Ryleigh should still be here today, but she was not given any chance of survival.”

Ryleigh Hillcoat-Bee died of complications caused by rhabdomyolysis which affects just one in 200,000 people in the UK.

Representing the parents, Diane Rostron, a medical negligence solicitor, said: “The hospital was given clear advice from colleagues in Leeds during Ryleigh’s admission in August 2021 to seek specialist advice from a neuromuscular specialist.

“Had they done so, identifying rhabdomyolysis, and advice on how to treat a flare up, would have followed.

"The hospital would and should have then provided this information to Ryleigh’s parents while the root cause of Ryleigh’s condition was being investigated.

“Ryleigh died on 8th November 2021 just three months after being discharged at the very hospital where she was born a little over three years earlier.

"Instead of being advised that Ryleigh was suffering from rhabdomyolysis and providing her parents with guidance on how to manage this safely, my clients were instead told that Ryleigh would recover as quickly as she became unwell.“We believe that Ryleigh’s death could have been prevented and have been instructed to pursue a medical negligence claim.”

Chris Barben, Executive Medical Director at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I would first of all like to offer sincere condolences to Ryleigh’s family and everyone touched by her life personally and on behalf of everyone at the Trust."While we know this cannot bring Ryleigh back, we will be carefully considering the Coroner's findings around the way the Trust conducted itself during this tragic incident to ensure that we learn everything we can from what happened and work to prevent anything like it happening again."