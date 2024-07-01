A Greater Manchester pub has been severely damaged after a car crashed into the building and caught fire.

The car collided with The White Lion in Heywood at around 3:15am on Monday 1 July.

Four fire crews attended the scene on York Street, it is not yet known if anyone was injured in the blaze.

The car could still be seen embedded in the side of the pub Credit: MEN Media

Pictures from the scene show a gaping hole in the side of the building with a car still stuck inside.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area. A Cadent gas van was called to the scene.

The area around the White Lion Pub in Heywood were cordoned off Credit: MEN media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "Shortly after 3.15am, four fire engines from Rochdale, Heywood and Bury fire stations attended a building fire on York Street, Heywood."Crews arrived quickly and used four hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. Road closures are in place and firefighters remain in attendance at this time."