A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 70s was stabbed on a motorway bridge.

Emergency services were called to a footbridge, known locally as the "banana bridge", over the M58 motorway in Orrell, Wigan shortly before 4pm Thursday 27 June.

The victim was found with serious injuries and the air ambulance was called to the scene.

Greater Manchester Police say he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder the following day, and on Sunday 30 June, detectives revealed they had also arrested a 19-year-old man.

Both remain in custody.

The air ambulance landed on a field off Moor Road, Orrell Credit: ITV News

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Bell from our Wigan district said: "Since this incident took place, we have utilised our resources to ensure we could find key people we believe are responsible for this horrific act.

"Hopefully our progress so far gives some reassurance to our local community that we are treating this with the seriousness it deserves and would once again like to thank members of the public for assisting us in our enquiries."

Anyone who has additional information that may help with the investigation is asked to call 101 direct, quoting incident 2319 of 27/06/2024.

