Belle Vue ace Tate Zischke will not race again this year after a horror crash at the National Speedway Stadium.

The 18-year-old Australian rider slammed into the safety air fence on the fourth bend after a clash with fellow countryman and Ipswich rider Keynan Rew in Heat 14 of the Premiership fixture.

Zischke lifted at high speed, straightened up and ploughed into the fence with an alarming bang, and was on the track for 45 minutes while paramedics attended to him.

The meeting was abandoned after the incident and Zischke was reported to be in good spirits while being treated although also obviously in pain.

Tate Zischke broke a number of vertebrae and ribs in the crash and will not race again this season Credit: Picture: Taylor Lanning

His Cab Direct Championship club Workington revealed the extent of his injuries on Tuesday morning.

A statement said: "Further scans and tests on Tate has revealed that he has broken a number of vertebrae and ribs in last night’s crash.

" This now means that sadly his season is over but he is in good spirits, and on a road to recovery in which we are all sure he will come back even stronger.”

It means Zischke will miss racing for his country in the prestigious Speedway of Nations Under-21 championship final in Manchester on July 12.

Belle Vue and Australia boss Mark Lemon said: "It’s unfortunate because Tate was going pretty good.

"These things happen from time to time. He was in good spirits considering the discomfort he was in."

ATPI Aces captain Brady Kurtz, who has just returned from injury, said: "It’s a shame what happened to Tate. We wish him all the best.

" It’s a massive shame. I’m sure everyone could see what he is capable of. Hopefully he can have a real speedy recovery, we’re going to need him back as soon as he can.

" Injuries are part of the sport. You have to deal with it when you can and try and stay as healthy as possible. It’s something that comes with it."

