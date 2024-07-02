One of the singers of the famous football anthem 'Three Lions' says he will perform the song at Lytham festival.

Ian Broudie from the Lightning Seeds was the writer of the 1996 hit, alongside David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

The Lightning Seeds were founded in 1989 in Liverpool and they're going on tour to celebrate while also releasing a greatest hits album.

"It's a bit scary, to be honest," said Ian.

"I keep pinching myself, I was a songwriter, then I ended up as a record producer with Echo & the Bunnymen, and this guy said to me, If you write any songs, send them to me."

Special vinyl will be reissued for their studio albums, Cloudcukooland, Sense, Dizzy Heights and Tilt.

"We're finally good live, you know, and I feel a bit comfortable on stage," he added.

"Taken me all this time and this year to celebrate. We're going to be doing our tour in November and December."

They will be taking their music across the country, starting in Sheffield on 8 November and finishing in Wolverhampton on 14 December.

They've also decided to add Warrington to their touring list.

"The Liverpool and Manchester tickets are gone, so we've got another one and so people can still come and see us," said Ian.

"I went to see Stone Roses there when reformed and they did a warm up show."

The group are also set to play Lytham Festival which goes from 3 July 2024 through to the 7 July 2024, with other North West faces like the Courteeners and Johnny Marr.

They will take to the stage the same day as England's quarter final game against Switzerland.

"I mean, it's funny because the song is all about suffering, while supporting, and you couldn't really run it more than the other night," he continued.

"It was hard to enjoy that game. We're through though - they seem to be relying on a little bit of luck.

"I think he'll make some substitutions next time and they'll get all the good players on before 2 seconds from the end."

The band are playing before the match, but Ian says it might be a nice positive start before the game.

Ian said: "We're going to go on before England plays just to avoid that Very dilemma because you can't rely on them can you?. You know what I mean?

"We all know that. So we think it's a better idea of we all well, we're in a great mood, sing three lions and go into the game on a note of real positivity. And then it's up to the team. We certainly wouldn't play it if we lost."

"Switzerland are good but we're probably better so let's beat them. Is football coming home? Well, I wouldn't want to tempt fate, but it's got to at some time, doesn't it?"