A police dog has been "bitten, strangled and kicked" whilst trying to protect her handler during an arrest.

Merseyside Police said officers and police dog Quga were called out to an incident in Kirkby in the early hours of Saturday 29 June, where a man was "being aggressive and causing criminal damage".

In a post on social media, the force said Quga's handler came under attack, so Quga " displayed the highest level of loyalty, determination & courage to protect her handler.

"Quga was kicked, strangled & bitten but refused to give in ensuring the violent episode come to an end."

A 21-year-old man from Seaforth was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker, causing unnecessary suffering to a service animal, Section 47 assault, possession of a controlled Class B drug, cannabis, and criminal damage to a motor vehicle.

He has been released under investigation.

The incident is being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Police dog Quga and the officer are fine and recovering from minor injuries, with Quga now enjoying her rest days according to the Merseyside Police Dog account on X (formerly Twitter).

The Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act 2019, better known as Finn’s Law, came into effect on Saturday 8th June 2019.

It makes it an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the control of a relevant officer.

The legislation was inspired by the case of Finn, a police dog that was stabbed whilst pursuing a suspect alongside his handler, PC David Wardell in Hertfordshire in 2016.

Finn nearly died after sustaining to his chest and head, however, only criminal damage charges could be raised, but a campaign was launched for a new law to protect all animals including dogs and horses.

Finn with her handler David Wardell Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Finn recovered and returned to duty. He retired in 2017, and appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2019.

