Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in South Manchester.

64-year-old Fintan McDwyer was found at a house on Platt Lane in Fallowfield on the morning of Monday July 1.

Police believe a violent assault took place resulting in serious and fatal injuries to his face and neck which were caused by a sharp instrument.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of our Major Incident Team, said:

“Although the investigation is still in its very early stages, we are beginning to build a timeline of events leading up Fintan's death and will continue to work tirelessly to find out what has happened to him and my thoughts and the thoughts of the investigation team are with his family at this difficult time."

“A number of lines of enquiry are being looked into, but we ask that anyone with information comes forward to speak to us.

" We are specifically appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious on Platt Lane or in the surrounding areas from 7pm on Saturday 29 June up until the morning of Monday 1 July 2024 to get in touch with us."