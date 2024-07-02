In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has found that United Utilities can be held to account for the damage caused by sewage discharges.

The ruling involves a long running dispute between the Manchester Ship Canal Company (MSCC) and United Utilities about discharges of foul water contaminated with untreated sewage into the canal.

The canal runs for over 35 miles from just east of Salford Quays to the Mersey Estuary at Eastham on the Wirral, and United Utilities sewerage network includes around 100 outfalls from which material emanating from sewers, sewage treatment works and pumping stations is discharged into the water.

When operating within its hydraulic capacity, the discharges are of surface water or treated effluent, but when the system’s hydraulic capacity is exceeded at least some foul water is discharged.

It had previously been ruled by the High Court and Court of Appeal that water companies couldn’t be sued by private individuals or businesses over sewage dumping, so MSCC took an appeal against those rulings to the Supreme Court.

The Manchester Ship Canal at Salford Quays Credit: PA

During a two day hearing in March 2023, the court was asked to decide whether MSCC, which owns the beds and banks of the canal, could bring a claim in nuisance or trespass when the canal is polluted by discharges of foul water from outfalls, which are maintained by United Utilities.

In its ruling on Tuesday 2 July 2024, The Supreme Court unanimously allowed the Canal Company’s appeal.

It holds that the 1991 Act does not prevent the Canal Company from bringing a claim in nuisance or trespass when the canal is polluted by discharges of foul water from United Utilities’ outfalls, even if there has been no negligence or deliberate misconduct.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: "We are considering the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling and the clarification of the circumstances in which private owners could bring proceedings in respect of discharges.

"We understand and share people’s concerns about the need for change and we have already made an early start on an ambitious proposed £3 billion programme to improve over 400 storm overflows across the North West which would cut spills by 60% over the decade to 2030.

"These proposals form part of our business plan which is currently under consideration as part of Ofwat’s price review process."