Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada's Political Correspondent Elaine Willcox talks to the candidates

Voters in Rochdale are preparing to vote for their MP for the second time in six months.

A by-election was called in February after the death of veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd, who had held the seat since 2010.

Voters were left with an unusual choice after Labour withdrew its support for their official candidate Azhar Ali following comments he made about the 7 October attacks on Israel, but he remained on the ballot paper as the deadline had passed.

The by-election was won by leader of the Workers Party of Britain, George Galloway on a pro-Palestine ticket.

Around a third of Rochdale's population is Muslim and there was frustration with what was seen as a lack of urgency and action from Labour and the Conservatives in calling for a ceasefire.

Mr Galloway only held the seat for a little over three months before the election was called.

George Galloway is hoping to retain Rochdale for his Workers Party of Britain Credit: ITV Granada

He said in the 54 sitting days in Parliament he had achieved more than the last four MPs.

His campaign literature says Rochdale is reborn after he had secured a commitment from the Health Minister to reinstate the town's maternity services, which were closed more than a decade ago.

Although the commitment was news to the NHS with The Northern Care Alliance, which runs the hospital, saying it had not been involved in any 'high level' plans to reinstate maternity services.

George Galloway said it was "absurd you can no longer be born in Rochdale", unless that is you give birth at home and he raised the issue in parliament soon after his by-election win.

He said after making 'his breakthrough' on maternity services he is now calling for the hospital's A&E to be reinstated.

"A town is not a town unless you can be born in it. A town is not a town unless you have an A&E," he said.

When asked about his other achievements, he said he spoke more in parliament than any other MP, raising health and housing issues and just under half of his speeches were about Gaza.

"There is a genocide going on in Gaza you know," he said.

Paul Waugh with Fergal Sharkey campaigning for an end to pollution in the town's rivers Credit: ITV Granada

Labour's candidate Paul Waugh, was born and brought up in Rochdale, returning to live in his mother's council house during his campaigning next to Rochdale FC where he has a season ticket.

He has been a political journalist and columnist for 26 years, and said it was "time to cease being a spectator and have to take part to advocate for the town and public services".

He said: "What saddens me is George Galloway is pretending to bring maternity services back to Rochdale, he hasn't and it is fake news on his campaign leaflets."

The journalist, a father of three, said his wife was a midwife in the NHS and it was on it's knees and that's when he decided to stand for election.

When asked about voters frustration over Labour's delay in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, he said "we have heard the people when it comes to Palestine, adding he had a long track record on Palestinian rights".

In its manifesto, Labour has committed to recognising a Palestinian state, and wants a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.

Cllr Andy Kelly is the leader of the Liberal Democrats in Rochdale Credit: ITV Granada

Cllr Andy Kelly, is the Liberal Democrat candidate, and was also born in Rochdale.

He had spent his 54 years in the town and said his record on the council shows he is "active and committed to change in the town".

He said he would set up an office in the town, open seven days a week to be visible to constituents.

He wanted to know how many of the candidates were planning to stay in Rochdale after the election on 4 July.

He said his party were the first to call a motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and negotiations to release hostages and create a two state solution, although that has not translated into votes for the Liberal Democrats.

"We're an industrial town, but we don't have the right industries anymore," he said.

"So we have to be creative about who we bring in, who we try and retain. If we can introduce university courses into the town and attract and retain talent here.

"But we have to also make some hard decisions about housing. We're going to have to look after the people that are already here. Instead of just building five bedroom developments in the greenbelt."

The Conservative Party candidate Paul Ellison was unwell at time of interview.

In a statement he said: "I am the only candidate who not only knows the borough and its people better than any, but I have a 30 year track record of delivering my promise to make our town a better place."

Michael Howard for Reform UK said he did not engage with the media.