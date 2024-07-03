Police are appealing for help to locate an 85-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week - after walking 27 miles.

George Fewtrell was seen at around 9.45am on Tuesday 25 June in the Bridge Court area of Neston, Cheshire, before he made his way on foot to Flintshire in North Wales.

Police say the 85-year-old walked 27 miles to Holywell, where he was last seen on CCTV on Greenfield Street at the junction with New Road in the early hours of Wednesday 26 June.

George is described as white, around 5'7" tall, of medium build, with balding and short grey hair.At the time of his disappearance, George was believed to be wearing a black and red baseball style cap and a dark navy or black jacket with white detailing.

CCTV picture of George shows him in the clothes police believe he is wearing. Credit: North Wales Police

Officers from North Wales Police, along with Cheshire Police, are appealing to residents to check doorbell and dashcam footage for sightings of George.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen said: "At 5.38pm on Tuesday 25 June, George is seen on CCTV walking along Woodbank Lane, near Two Mills on the English border."At 6.28pm, he’s then seen on Drome Road on the Deeside Industrial Estate, before he’s sighted again near the Shell fuel station on the A548 on the way out of Flint."The final CCTV sighting of George is on Greenfield Street at the junction with New Road at 12.42am on the 26th June."Anyone who thinks that they may have seen George, or anyone matching his description, please get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity."We are also appealing directly to George - please contact us to let us know that you are OK."I would also ask residents in local areas to review any CCTV or ring doorbells to see if they have any footage of him, and anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid our investigation."

