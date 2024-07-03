A serial attacker known as the "Coronation Street rapist" who was handed 13 life sentences should be moved to an open prison, the Parole Board has recommended.

Andrew Barlow , who preyed on young mothers, was released in 2023 after 34 years in jail, but was sent back to jail for breaching his licence conditions just six weeks later.

The now 68-year-old, formerly known as Andrew Longmire, appealed against his recall to prison, where the Parole Board found although the risk of Barlow carrying out another sex attack was “very high”, he should be moved to a lower security jail.

A summary of the panel’s decision said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and on licence, and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

“The panel was not persuaded that it could rely on Mr Barlow to be open and honest with those managing him on licence...

“However, on considering the criteria for recommending placement in open conditions, the panel recommended that Mr Barlow should be progressed in this way.

"It considered that he would present a low risk of absconding from an open prison and that a move to open conditions would allow him the chance to show that he can be trusted.”

The Justice Secretary now has to decide whether to accept the Parole Board’s recommendation.

One of Andrew Barlow's victims says she is serving a life sentence Credit: MEN Media

In December 2022, the Parole Board approved his release which was due to take place in January.

But it was delayed after the then Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision.

Mr Raab attempted to halt the release, but it was rejected by the Parole Board, who granted his release in 2023.

He was rapidly returned to prison in April 2023.

Barlow, from Bolton, was jailed for life in 1988 with a minimum term of 20 years for 11 rapes, three attempted rapes and a string of other crimes.

Barlow was given 11 life sentences in 1988 for raping 11 women and an additional 56 years for other offences.

In 2010, and then again in 2017, he received two more life sentences after rapes he committed in 1981 and 1982 which were linked to him through advances in DNA technology.

As he had already surpassed his original 20-year tariff imposed in 1988 just another two years were added to his sentence in each case.

He was dubbed 'The Coronation Street rapist' as most of the victims were attacked in their own terraced homes in the north of England - the majority living in Greater Manchester. Two of the attacks took place in the street.

H e broke into his victims’ homes, often when they were with their children, and threatened them with weapons as he carried out his assaults.

He also struck in Cheshire, Staffordshire, Lancashire, and South Yorkshire in the early 1980s, and then again from August 1987 until January 1988 when he was arrested.

The 68-year-old will be eligible for another parole review in around a year’s time.