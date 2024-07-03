The family of a teenager who was shot dead while cycling home have paid tribute to the "best son, brother and friend".

Ellis Cox was found with gunshot injuries on the Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree, Liverpool, shortly after 11:10pm on Sunday 23 June.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

Photograph of Ellis Cox, shared by his family. Credit: Merseyside Police/Family photograph

In a statement issued by Merseyside Police on behalf of the family, they said their "world is shattered and irreparable" and are urging anyone with any information about Ellis' murder to come forward.

The statement said: "Ellis was making the most of a sunny day going on a bike ride with his friends.

"Ellis loved the outdoors and spent lots of time with his family fishing, quad biking and camping, and it was rare he went anywhere without a family member.

"He was the best son, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle, grandson and friend you could ever hope for and was fiercely loyal to us all.

"He was loved and adored by everyone who was lucky enough to meet him and spend time with him and our lives were so much richer for having him in it.

"Our world is shattered and irreparable: it will never be the same again. We pray that anyone with even the smallest piece of information will come forward.

"Please don’t feel anything is insignificant and let the police be the judge of that. We need to find who is responsible so please share any information you have with the police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...