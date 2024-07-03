Manchester United to make 'up to 250 staff redundant' in bid to cut costs

Manchester United have told staff that up to 250 people are set to be made redundant as part of sweeping cuts, it is understood.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League club for £1.25billion in February.

Ineos took charge of football operations as part of the agreement and commissioned a cost review as they moved to change things behind the scenes as well as on the field.

It is understood staff were told at a meeting on Wednesday that around 250 of the circa 1,100-strong workforce will be part of the club-wide redundancy programme.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the founder of the Ineos group. Credit: PA Images

The club believe a restructuring is needed, especially in an era of new financial regulations, and feel the staffing level does not reflect their current performance level on the field.

All departments and levels are affected apart from the Manchester United Foundation.

The move to cut nearly a quarter of staff has been met by understandable anger and anxiety by United employees.

This is the biggest among a number of changes since Ratcliffe’s arrival at Old Trafford.

United employees were informed towards the end of last season that hybrid working would stop from 1 June, while some customary benefits were stripped in relation to the FA Cup final.

Non-football staff were then offered the chance to leave in a proposal that would see them receive a fast-tracked payment of a bonus due in September.

This latest move leaves staff worrying about their future just six weeks out from United’s Premier League opener against Fulham.