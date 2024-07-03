A police force has confirmed is has launched an investigation after a social media video emerged showing a Rabbi being confronted outside a mosque.

Rabbi Arnold Saunders, a local government councillor who uses a walking stick, had gone to Masjid Bilal mosque in Prestwich, Greater Manchester, to speak after prayers on Friday 28 June.

He had been invited there by Muslim elders, but a video online shows him being abused before he enters, before leaving without speaking.

During the four-minute video, which was posted on social media, a man is seen shouting at Rabbi Saunders telling him not to "come to the house of Allah" and ordering him to leave.

The man also says, "You justified children to be murdered…when you are with your own people these are the things you say, then you come here and smile like a snake."

The incident provoked outrage in the Jewish community, with representatives condemning the treatment of Rabbi Saunders outside the mosque, which he had been invited to speak at.

Greater Manchester Police says it is now investigating the incident and those involved.

A statement from the force said: "We have launched an investigation after a social media video showing a Rabbi being confronted on Bury New Road, Prestwich, was brought to our attention.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident and those involved."