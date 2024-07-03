Police say banned XL Bully dogs were being trained to fight at a farm they have raided.

Officers say the swoop on the site, in Salford, was carried out with the RSPCA, and followed up information that dogs were being trained to fight there.

They seized two suspected banned breed dogs and a number of others were taken away for medical treatment.

A man is being questioned on suspicion of animal cruelty offences after he was arrested at the scene.

The dogs were found in squalid conditions with meat on the floor Credit: MEN MEDIA

Images show six young dogs inside a brick building at the farm, believed to be in the Worsley area, with what appears to be a cardboard box full of meat.

Detectives are also investigating a collection of items which they believe are evidence of "equipment used to encourage dogs to attack" at the scene.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police in Salford said: "The Worsley neighbourhood team were assisted by the dog section, Challenger team and the RSPCA to executed a warrant at a local farm suspected of breeding and training XL Bullys.

"The warrant was in response from local intelligence that banned breeds were kept at the location and being trained to fight.

"Officers were assisted by a trained vet who checked each animal for evidence of cruelty, fighting and being an illegal breed.

"Two suspected illegal dogs were seized and a number of others were taken away for medical treatment.

"One male was arrested at the scene for animal cruelty offences and is currently being questioned by specialist officers in custody."

Police are urging the public to be vigilant over banned breeds Credit: MEN MEDIA

Inspector Steve Corless said, "Following the change in legislation to XL Bullys, it is important that this breed of dog is monitored closely and we have acted swiftly on concerns from the community.

"A couple have been seized as being suspected of being a banned breed, and specialist officers will assess if this is the case".

Officers also say that anyone who has concerns of any dog being an XL Bully and the owners not being responsible should contact them immediately.

