Road closures are currently in place as firefighters tackle a huge industrial fire on Merseyside.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Huyton just after 7.30pm on Tuesday, 2 July and have worked throughout the night to control the fire.

People are being urged to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if travelling close to Wilson Road.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at an incident on Wilson Road, Huyton.

"Crews were alerted at 19.34 and on scene at 19.48, with six fire engines and one aerial appliance attending.

"On arrival this is a large pile of household waste involved in fire measuring approximately 50m x 50m and 5m in height. The fire has spread to a nearby single storey warehouse."People living close to the scene of a huge blaze have been told to close all windows and doors.

Crews have worked throughout the night to control the fire. Credit: Liverpool Echo

An updated statement from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service just before 11pm said:

"The incident has been sectorised. There is one aerial appliance in use in sector one, two main jets and one hose reel jet in use in sector two, one covering branch, one aerial appliance and one hose reel jet in use in sector three, and four main jets in use and one high volume pump being set up in sector four to help boost water supplies."This is an ongoing incident, please avoid the area."