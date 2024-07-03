Play Brightcove video

Nathaniel Shani's family has spoken exclusively to ITV News about the loss of the teenager and the pain they are in

The family of a 14-year-old stabbed to death in a "petty dispute" have spoken of the agony of losing their son.

Nathaniel Shani, who was unarmed, was attacked in an alleyway by two other teenagers, aged just 13 and 14, who turned up for a fight with a knife and a screwdriver.

During the seconds-long incident in Harpurhey, Manchester, Nathaniel was fatally stabbed in the neck, collapsing and dying just moments later.

The two boys, who cannot be identified because of their age, have since been convicted of his murder, serving 23 years in prison between them.

Less than a year from losing their son, Nathaniel's parents have spoken of their heartbreak, and are pleading with young people to learn from their loss and know the risks that come with carrying a knife.

Nathaniel Shani's parents say the knife crime 'pandemic' must end Credit: Family

His dad Frank says no other family should experience the same pain that they have.

"We do realise that Nathaniel is gone and so we don't want this to happen to another family," he said.

"We would wish that some seriousness be taken towards knife crime.

"This pandemic I will call it, is that every child would want to take a knife and use it on somebody as if it's a joke."

Nathaniel Shani's parents are calling for a total ban on carrying knives, and think schools should inform parents if they have concerns.

He added that authorities need to work together to bring about change.

"Where they need to work on is the implementation between where there's the social services, schools, MPs, they just need to be on the same level.

"Because it's not just about talking about it but doing something about it, because tomorrow you find somebody stabbed.

"What is it that we are missing that we are not doing, that's not making a change?"

Nathaniel's sister Margaret echoed the call.

"Kids carrying knives at the moment, it's just to put on a front, or it's the norm," she said.

"But it shouldn't be the norm... it shouldn't be used for play, it shouldn't be used for anything apart from in the kitchen... it's quite traumatising."

Nathaniel's family are still traumatised almost a year after his death Credit: Family

A trial at Manchester Crown Court heard Nathaniel died following a row over stolen cannabis.

Nathaniel and Boy A, now 15, had met in an alleyway off Tavistock Square in the town as part of a "fight to settle differences", the court was told.

Nathaniel arrived in the square at about 6pm and met with Boy A and Boy B, now aged 14,

During the ensuing confrontation Nathaniel punched Boy A, who produced a knife and stabbed him to the neck.

He was seen clutching his wound after being stabbed before collapsing in the square. He died a short time later.

"When I arrived at the hospital right on the door she tells me that no, he's not there. That was the end of it really, break point," says Mr Shani.

Nathaniel's mum Amanda recalled getting in touch with Nathaniel's sister to get her to the hospital to be with him.

"I remember I phoned my daughter," she said. "I told her that Nathaniel had been stabbed... she should go as soon as to be with Nathaniel... but they wouldn't let her see Nathaniel."

Frank adds: "You would expect to be there when your child is in pain. What sort of pain was he going through, what was he thinking?

"Who do you want to speak to as a family? Dad, mam or sister. He just died there alone. That remains huge scars in our life."

Nathaniel's mother says her life will never be the same: "It doesn't get better, it just gets worse and worse every day. I can't sleep, my brain is active all the time. My life has been changed."

Nathaniel's family has dedicated a bench to the 14-year-old to remember him.

Both teenagers denied the charge, but were found guilty after a four week trial at Manchester Crown Court earlier this year.

Boy A admitted stabbing Nathaniel, but claimed to have been acting in self-defence.

Boy B, who had been armed with a screwdriver, had allegedly "encouraged" his co-accused during the fight.

The 15-year-old boy will serve a minimum term of 13 years in custody whilst the 14-year-old will have to serve a minimum of 10 years.