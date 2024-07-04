The mum of a "loving and kind" football fan who died in a car crash after celebrating England's Euro 2024 win over Slovakia, said he made the "worst decision of his life".

Will Place, 23, who had only recently graduated from university, died after his car smashed into the White Lion pub in Heywood, Greater Manchester, and erupted into flames.

The crash happened after police officers in a patrol car had attempted to stop the vehicle on nearby Bolton Road moments before, at around 3:15am on 1 July

His mum Beverley Place, a Labour councillor and a former mayor of Rochdale, has since issued a tribute to her son saying he made "the worst decision of his life" celebrating England's 2-1 extra-time win against Slovakia in the Round of 16, and "paid the ultimate price".

Will Place Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers engaged in a "short pursuit" with Mr Place's Dacia Sandero onto Rochdale Road East, which was stopped a short time later.

GMP said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with normal procedure.

In a statement, Cllr Place said: "Will was adored by all that knew him. He was a special person, with a heart of gold, who lit up every room with his infectious smile and personality.

"He was passionate about football and in the early hours of Monday morning, after celebrating the England team's win, Will acted completely out of character and made the worst decision of his life and tragically paid the ultimate price.

"We are all left utterly bereft and heartbroken. We are grateful for the outpouring of grief, love and support we have received from his innumerable friends."

Mr Place, who graduated with a BA Honours degree in multimedia sports journalism in January and was also a budding farmer, wrote match reports at non-league side Ramsbottom United and worked at Roch Valley Radio in Rochdale.

Paying tribute, his girlfriend Megan Wild said: "I feel like someone has taken my heart out of my body. We have spent everyday together for nearly eight years and now there’s nothing.

"He was the kindest, most loving person, even when he was having a bad day. He will do anything to help anyone. Nothing can replace him in this world and now I'm just left empty."

Will Place and girlfriend Megan. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: "Following a referral from Greater Manchester Police, we have started an independent investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision on York Street in Heywood.

"We were notified by the force that a car had collided into the White Lion pub at 3:15am on 1 July after reportedly failing to stop for police officers minutes before the incident. Sadly, the male driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

"We sent investigators to the scene, as well as to the police post-incident procedures, to begin gathering evidence.

"An independent investigation was declared shortly before 5am. Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. Our investigation is in its very early stages."

