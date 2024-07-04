Play Brightcove video

Video report from Chris Hall

A schoolboy from Cheshire, already tipped for Wimbledon, has beaten a player more than five times his age, in an adult league after winning his first match in straight sets.

Nine year old Yannick Mendler-Jackson stunned fellow players at Alderley Edge Tennis Club by beating his 57-year-old opponent 6-1, 6-3.

But the result was overturned by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) because he was deemed too young to play.

The youngster from Alderley Edge began playing at the age of four.

"I play with my coach and my dad, but I'm better!" the young prodigy says.

Yannick started playing tennis aged four Credit: ITV Granada

At junior level, he has already played 132 matches, winning 109 of those, but what has made headlines is his victory while playing for Alderley Edge men's team, - a win secured by the cheekiest of matchpoints, leading to the 6-1, 6-3 victory.

The youngster said: "I did an under arm serve and he couldn't get it back. He just shrugged his shoulders and said well played."

But, no one under the age of 13 is allowed to play in the men's league, so the LTA handed the win to Yannick's opponent.

Proud parents Susanna and Andrew Credit: ITV Granada

Yannick's dad Andrew Jackson said: "If you're good enough, you're old enough. He enjoys playing against older opponents who are in their 40s- it's fun.

"Champions aren't made at the age of nine - he needs to play a few more tournaments and enjoy it. All of his friends are here. And they're all about 55!"

Yannick plays at Alderley Edge Tennis Club Credit: ITV Granada

Yannick said: "I think it was a bit unfair. It doesn't matter how old you are.

"Sometimes it's challenging because they've had more practice than me and they're taller and stronger than me. It's good practice for me if they're quite a good standard."

He may only be half the height of tennis legend Andy Murray, and a quarter of his age, but he already has a technique to match that of an adult.

Andy Murray has won three Grand Slam singles titles: Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, and the US Open in 2012. Credit: PA

Mum Susanna Mendler says she knew he was destined to be a sporting success: "I remember when he was 15 months old, one day I made a snowball for him and this little baby threw this snowball, and he threw it even further than I can throw!"

The LTA says the rules are designed to protect young players and manage their development and that there are plenty of competitions where children can play against those of a similar ability.

Andrew says: "If he really wants to get serious then we may go to Spain to follow in Andy Murray's footsteps when Yannick is about 12. Now he just needs to keep having fun."

Carlos Alcaraz Credit: PA

Yannick hopes to one day break into the world's top 50 players and get on court with his idol - wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

For now, in practice at least, he will continue to bring the grown ups down to size.