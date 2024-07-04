Counting is underway in the 2024 General Election after polls closed at 10pm.

Exit polls show t he Labour Party is predicted to win a landslide victory in the General Election, according to an exit poll by Ipsos UK for ITV News/Sky News/BBC.

Labour and Keir Starmer look to have won an overall majority in excess of 100, with a swing from Labour to Conservative set to be higher than that achieved by Tony Blair and the Labour Party in 1997.

The poll suggests the swing will be close to the all-time record of 12.1% at the first post-war General Election in 1945.

A full list of results are below.

The interactive map below shows the results for our North West constituencies which have been declared. Those in grey have not yet been announced.

Here are all the results in full, or when a result is expected to be announced:

Cheshire

Chester North and Neston - 3.00am

Chester South and Eddisbury - 4.00am

Congleton - 5.00am

Crewe and Nantwich - 4.30am

Ellesmere Port and Bromborough - 3.00am

Macclesfield - 4.00am

Mid Cheshire - 3.00am

Runcorn and Helsby - 3.00am

Tatton - 3.30am

Wallasey - 4.00am

Warrington North - 5.00am

Warrington South - 5.00am

Widnes and Halewood - 3.00am

Wirral West - 4.00am

Cumbria

Barrow and Furness - 4.00am

Westmorland and Lonsdale - 4.00am

Derbyshire

High Peak - 3.30am

Greater Manchester

Altrincham and Sale West - 4.00am

Ashton-under-Lyne - 5.30am

Blackley and Middleton South - 4.30am

Bolton North East - 3.00am

Bolton South and Walkden - 3.00am

Bolton West - 3.00am

Bury North - 3.30am

Bury South - 4.00am

Cheadle - 5.00am

Gorton and Denton - 4.30am

Hazel Grove - 5.30am

Heywood and Middleton North - 2.30am

Leigh and Atherton - 1.30am

Makerfield - 1.00am

Manchester Central - 4.30am

Manchester Rusholme - 4.30am

Manchester Withington - 4.30am

Oldham East and Saddleworth - 3.30am

Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton - 3.30am

Rochdale - 2.30am

Salford - 5.00am

Stalybridge and Hyde - 5.30am

Stockport - 4.00am

Stretford and Urmston - 4.00am

Wigan - 1.00am

Worsley and Eccles - 5.00am

Wythenshawe and Sale East - 4.30am

Lancashire

Blackburn - 2.30am

Blackpool North and Fleetwood - 4.00am

Blackpool South- 3.00am

Burnley - 2.45am

Chorley - 2.30am

Fylde - 3.00am

Hyndburn - 3.30am

Lancaster and Wyre - 3.30am

Morecambe and Lunesdale - 4.00am

Pendle and Clitheroe - 2.30am

Preston - 3.30am

Ribble Valley - 3.45am

Rossendale and Darwen - 4.00am

South Ribble - 3.00am

West Lancashire - 4.00am

Merseyside

Birkenhead - 4.00am

Bootle - 3.00am

Knowsley - 2.15am

Liverpool Garston - 3.30am

Liverpool Riverside- 3.30am

Liverpool Walton - 3.30am

Liverpool Wavertree - 3.30am

Liverpool West Derby - 3.30am

Sefton Central - 3.00am

Southport - 4.30am

St Helens North - 3.00am

St Helens South and Whiston - 3.00am