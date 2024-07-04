General Election 2024: All the results and what you need to know in the North West
Counting is underway in the 2024 General Election after polls closed at 10pm.
Exit polls show the Labour Party is predicted to win a landslide victory in the General Election, according to an exit poll by Ipsos UK for ITV News/Sky News/BBC.
Labour and Keir Starmer look to have won an overall majority in excess of 100, with a swing from Labour to Conservative set to be higher than that achieved by Tony Blair and the Labour Party in 1997.
The poll suggests the swing will be close to the all-time record of 12.1% at the first post-war General Election in 1945.
A full list of results are below.
The interactive map below shows the results for our North West constituencies which have been declared. Those in grey have not yet been announced.
If you cannot see the map on your device click here.
Here are all the results in full, or when a result is expected to be announced:
Cheshire
Chester North and Neston - 3.00am
Chester South and Eddisbury - 4.00am
Congleton - 5.00am
Crewe and Nantwich - 4.30am
Ellesmere Port and Bromborough - 3.00am
Macclesfield - 4.00am
Mid Cheshire - 3.00am
Runcorn and Helsby - 3.00am
Tatton - 3.30am
Wallasey - 4.00am
Warrington North - 5.00am
Warrington South - 5.00am
Widnes and Halewood - 3.00am
Wirral West - 4.00am
Cumbria
Barrow and Furness - 4.00am
Westmorland and Lonsdale - 4.00am
Derbyshire
High Peak - 3.30am
Greater Manchester
Altrincham and Sale West - 4.00am
Ashton-under-Lyne - 5.30am
Blackley and Middleton South - 4.30am
Bolton North East - 3.00am
Bolton South and Walkden - 3.00am
Bolton West - 3.00am
Bury North - 3.30am
Bury South - 4.00am
Cheadle - 5.00am
Gorton and Denton - 4.30am
Hazel Grove - 5.30am
Heywood and Middleton North - 2.30am
Leigh and Atherton - 1.30am
Makerfield - 1.00am
Manchester Central - 4.30am
Manchester Rusholme - 4.30am
Manchester Withington - 4.30am
Oldham East and Saddleworth - 3.30am
Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton - 3.30am
Rochdale - 2.30am
Salford - 5.00am
Stalybridge and Hyde - 5.30am
Stockport - 4.00am
Stretford and Urmston - 4.00am
Wigan - 1.00am
Worsley and Eccles - 5.00am
Wythenshawe and Sale East - 4.30am
Lancashire
Blackburn - 2.30am
Blackpool North and Fleetwood - 4.00am
Blackpool South- 3.00am
Burnley - 2.45am
Chorley - 2.30am
Fylde - 3.00am
Hyndburn - 3.30am
Lancaster and Wyre - 3.30am
Morecambe and Lunesdale - 4.00am
Pendle and Clitheroe - 2.30am
Preston - 3.30am
Ribble Valley - 3.45am
Rossendale and Darwen - 4.00am
South Ribble - 3.00am
West Lancashire - 4.00am
Merseyside
Birkenhead - 4.00am
Bootle - 3.00am
Knowsley - 2.15am
Liverpool Garston - 3.30am
Liverpool Riverside- 3.30am
Liverpool Walton - 3.30am
Liverpool Wavertree - 3.30am
Liverpool West Derby - 3.30am
Sefton Central - 3.00am
Southport - 4.30am
St Helens North - 3.00am
St Helens South and Whiston - 3.00am