Police have been clamping down on criminal damage after a string of alleged attacks on businesses across Greater Manchester.

Officers say they've dealt with 21 reports of damage in the force area since last 9th October last year, with attacks taking place in Manchester, Bolton, Trafford, Stockport and Bury.

Windows of businesses have been smashed and red paint thrown over the buildings with damage estimated to have cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Detectives say that 14 people have been arrested and 8 of them charged, with 5 bailed and one in custody for questioning.

He's a 29-year-old man who has been arrested today on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage relating to 11 incidents across Greater Manchester.

Police working on the operation are appealing for CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to help them in their investigations.

Businesses have been daubed with paint Credit: Greater Manchester Police

They stress that they are taking the incidents extremely seriously, not only due to the impact on businesses targeted, but also the impact on employees, customers and other businesses.

Detective Inspector Jill Billington leading the investigations said, “These incidents have undoubtedly caused significant disruption to these businesses, but even more so to members of the public who work there. Many are now in fear of further criminality taking place.

“It is also not just the businesses and employees that are impacted, but the wider community including people who need to access the services, such as vulnerable people who need to attend in person. We want everyone to feel safe in our towns and cities.

“We recognise that there will be people who wish to participate in peaceful and organised protest. However, these incidents of damage have crossed the line into criminality. Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, and we will take action.”