81-year-old Ken Northall won't have far to travel to see his favourite act at the annual Lytham Festival.

Ken has travelled far and wide to see Shania Twain in concert on numerous occasions.

But this week, it'll just be a 10 minute trip from his home down to the main stage next to the famous Lytham windmill.

The Canadian singer, fresh from appearing at Glastonbury, will get a breath of fresh Lancashire air at the annual five-day musical extravaganza.

Shania Twain most recently performed at Glastobury. Credit: PA Images

Ken has promised to wear a stetson to stand out in the crowd when Shania takes to the stage on Thursday, 4 July.

Other acts to appear at Lytham this year include Madness and Rick Astley.

Shania Twain will appear at this year's Lytham Festival Credit: ITV Granada

But it's Shania Twain that Ken is keen to see on stage the most.

He said: "Over the years, she's had nine UK top 10's, she's had two UK number one albums, and Come On Over has sold 40 million copies. She's a class, big artist."

Lytham Festival

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the five day festival, and local businesses are hoping to make the most of it.

Restaurants, pubs, cafes, hotel and shops are expected to see an upturn in footfall.

Lytham Festival has grown from a one-night-only community Proms-style concert to a spectacular five-day live music event which each summer.

Staged on the banks of Lancashire's stunning Ribble Estuary, headliners have varied massively over the years ranging from the likes of Lionel Richie, Sting, Billy Ocean, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Kylie, Lewis Capaldi, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Madness, Rod Stewart, Stereophonics, The Strokes, and Tom Jones.