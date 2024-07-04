Two people have been charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of a toddler who was attacked by a dog.

3-year-old Daniel Twigg died of his injuries after the incident in 2022 on Tunshill Lane, Milnrow in Rochdale.

Mark Twigg who is 42 and of King Street, Radcliffe and 36-year-old Joanne Bedford of the same address, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

They have been notified to attend a scheduled court appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Wednesday 31 July 2024.