The political map of the North West is looking rather more monotone this morning - some big bricks are back in that red wall and Labour are heading into Government.

The big comeback began in Burnley - Labour's number one target seat and a symbolic 2019 win for the Conservatives is back to red.

And that story was told again and again in some of our other "B" constituencies - Barrow, Blackpool North, Bolton North East, Bolton West, and Bury North were all gained by Labour in the early hours.

And voters in Bury South chose to follow their former MP Christian Wakeford who defected from the Conservatives back in 2022.

As for George Galloway - his latest stint in Parliament is over. Just four months after that dramatic (and at times, chaotic) by-election back in February, Rochdale has returned to Labour.

Former political journalist Paul Waugh won by just over 1,500 votes - 13,027 against Galloway's 11,587.

It's hard to draw direct comparisons between this result and the by-election because Labour withdrew support for their candidate, but this will have been a "sigh of relief" moment for the party who have faced criticism from some within their own ranks for their position on Gaza.

Activists have had a fierce fight trying to shore up their position in seats with high Muslim populations - and that didn't pay off in Blackburn, Labour's only loss in our region so far.

It was a nail-biter - just 132 votes in it - but the defending MP Kate Hollern was ousted by Independent Adnan Hussain, who fought on a strong pro-Gaza ticket. The town had been in Labour hands for 69 years.

For the Conservatives, one squeaker of the night for us so far has come courtesy of Tatton, where Cabinet Minister Esther McVey was defending her seat.

After a bundle check, she held on, albeit with a much narrower majority and Labour nipping at her heels.

No such luck for some other Conservative big names: former Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry and former Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans were both beaten out by Labour in their Lancashire seats.

Liberal Democrats newest MPs Lisa Smart and Tom Morrison celebrate their victories. Credit: ITV News

And Altrincham and Sale West - formerly represented by leading backbencher Sir Graham Brady - is now in Labour hands for the first time since its creation in 1997.

As for the Liberal Democrats - Sir Ed Davey's stuntastic campaign has really paid off for them in Greater Manchester as they picked up two of their key targets - Hazel Grove and Cheadle.

It's a yellow pocket on a political map which has seen the Conservatives almost wiped out of the North West.