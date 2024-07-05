Ex-special constable jailed for life after raping teen he groomed on Snapchat

A former special constable who raped a 14-year-old shortly after being let out of prison for a 'strikingly similar offence' has been sent back to jail for life.Stephen Godridge arranged to pick up the girl in his car and then took her to a park where he raped and sexually assaulted her.

The 31-year-old had only been released from prison a few months prior, after exploiting two other young girls in circumstances which were almost identical.Prior to his first conviction Godridge, from Bolton, was a special constable for Greater Manchester Police.

Stephen Godridge's previous conviction took place in 2019. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

He denied the new offences but following a trial was found guilty of two counts of rape, sexual assaults, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months in prison.In a statement which was read out to the court on her behalf, his victim said: "I'm scared that someone is going to come into my house and get me. I just can't stand being alone."I feel so vulnerable that it's just going to happen again. I don't go out much any more."This incident repeats in my mind on a constant replay. I'm scared he could hurt me or my family again."Passing sentence, Judge Gary Woodhall said: "You were deliberately using Snapchat as a platform to identify young girls for sexualised contact.

"I am satisfied that you were looking for girls you could meet with, isolate and then engage in sexual activity."

Godridge was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and told to sign the sex offenders' register for life.

The judge added: "Your previous sentence and protective order did nothing to prevent you from offending in an almost identical way again."

