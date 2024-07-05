New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits he has “big shoes to fill” succeeding Jurgen Klopp but said winning matches would be the best way to start his reign.

Slot has the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of Klopp who enjoyed a successful nine seasons at Anfield before his shock decision to stand down.

During the German's tenure Liverpool won a first Premier League title in 30 years and he took them to three Champions League finals, winning the trophy in 2019.

Klopp’s huge popularity with supporters was also a major factor during his reign and Slot said that was something he would have to develop – but success on the pitch would help.

“It helps if you get to know the city, but it helps if you win most of your games,” he said at his first press conference.

“They are big shoes to fill but also I inherited a squad that has a winning culture and one of the reasons to come here is that I do feel we have a real good squad.

“As a manager, you want to work with good players to win something. The past has shown that here.”

Slot won the Dutch league with his last club Feyenoord. Credit: Press Association

Slot himself is no stranger to success.

He was an Eredivisie winner with Feyenoord in 2022/23, the first time the club had been crowned champions in the Netherlands since 2017, and is considered one of the best coaches in the club’s history.

