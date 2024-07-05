Play Brightcove video

Ken Northall has been going to Shania Twain concerts for 25 years.

Global superstar Shania Twain invited a fan on stage as she played for crowds at a festival.

St Annes superfan 81-year-old Ken Northall came onto the stage for a chat after Shania's team watched a story about him on Granada Reports.

The singer is known for her hits such as 'Man I feel like a woman'. Credit: Lytham Festival

Ken has travelled across both the UK and USA for 25 years and was rendered speechless as he met his country music idol.

She then dedicated That Don't Impress Me Much to him, changing the lyrics to pay tribute to Ken, rather than Brad Pitt.

Shania headlined the festival that went from Wednesday 3 July to Sunday 7 July, and featured other acts like Madness, Hozier and The Courteeners.

The best-selling female country pop artist of all time opened the show with Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) and You Win My Love.

The show continued with a packed set including I’m Gonna Getcha Good, Honey I’m Home, Any Man Of Mine and ending the night with her ultimate sing-along anthem Man I Feel Like a Woman.