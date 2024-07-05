A number of high profile former MPs have lost their seats across the North West as Labour swept to victory.

A total of 22 seats changed hands across the region, with Labour gaining the most 19 - 18 from the Conservatives, and one from the Workers Party of Great Britain, although also losing one.

The Liberal Democrats gained two from the Conservatives, while Independent candidate Adnan Hussain claimed Blackburn from Labour.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it had been a “difficult night” as he apologised to Tory candidates who had lost their seats.

Following the result, Mr Sunak said: "The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss.

"To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry."

Here is a list of all the MPs in the North West that have lost their seats:

Altrincham and Sale West: Sir Graham Brady, Conservative

Sir Graham Brady was MP for Altrincham and Sale West from 1997 to 2024. He stood down as an MP as Connor Rand has become the Altrincham's first ever Labour MP.

Sir Graham Brady was also the chairman of the 1922 Committee. Credit: PA

Barrow and Furness: Simon Fell, Conservative

Blackburn: Kate Hollern, Labour

Kate Hollern had held the seat of Blackburn since 2015. Credit: Kate Hollern

One of the biggest surprises of the night was independent candidate Adnan Hussain claiming a historic victory in Blackburn.

He overturned Labour's 18,000-plus majority claiming "This is for Gaza", and said he had been elected "as a result of a protest vote on the back of a genocide".

Bolton North East: Mark Logan, Conservative

Bolton West: Chris Green, Conservative

Burnley: Antony Higginbotham, Conservative

Bury North: James Daly, Conservative

James Daly lost his seat in what was the most marginal in 2019 - only 105 votes separated the Conservatives and the Labour Party.

This time round, James Daly secured 12,681 while Labour's James Frith got 19,625 votes.

James Daly held Bury North for 14 years.

Cheadle: Mary Robinson, Conservative

Crewe and Nantwich: Kieran Mullan, Conservative

Hazel Grove: William Wragg, Conservative

William Wragg said he was standing down as an MP in the next election in November 2022. But following this, he resigned from the Conservative Party in April 2024 after falling victim to a 'honeytrap' scandal.

The Liberal Democrats won this seat, with the Conservatives falling to third.

William Wragg had declared he would be standing down in this election.

Heywood and Middleton North: Chris Clarkson, Conservative

High Peak: Robert Largan, Conservative

Hyndburn: Sara Britcliffe, Conservative

Macclesfield: David Rutley, Conservative

Macclesfield had not been Labour since it's inception, with David Rutley being MP in the area for 14 years. Tim Roca replaced him, taking 46.7% of the vote share.

David Rutley (right) held his seat for 14 years. Credit: PA

Ribble Valley: Nigel Evans, Conservative

Rochdale: George Galloway, Workers Party of Great Britain

In Rochdale, George Galloway from the Workers Party of Great Britain won at a by-election on 29 February 2024 after the death of long-standing Labour MP Tony Lloyd.

Galloway lost out to Labour's Paul Waugh, who got 32.8% of the vote while he got 29.2%.

George Galloway stood in the Rochdale by-election as competition to Labour after the conflict in Gaza.

Rossendale and Darwen: Jake Berry, Conservative

South Ribble: Katherine Fletcher, Conservative

South Ribble has been held by the Conservatives since 2010 and has only had one other Labour MP since 1983.

Katherine Fletcher coming into the seat in 2019 but it's now been won by Paul Foster, who won 19,840 votes.

The former MP for South Ribble starting in 2019.

Southport: Damien Moore, Conservative

Southport has a Labour MP for the first time since the constituency was created. Damien Moore was the sole Conservative MP on Merseyside and has been ousted by Patrick Hurley, in a 13.2% swing.

Damien Moore was elected twice for Southport.

Warrington South: Andy Carter, Conservative

This constituency has switched between the Conservative Party and the Labour Party since it was created in 1983.

In 2019 the seat was marginal, with only 2.2% (2,010 votes) between Andy Carter and Labour's Faisal Rashid. Sarah Hall replaced him winning 46.7% of the vote share.