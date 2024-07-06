Detectives are appealing for information after a serious sexual assault in Hyde.

The woman was approached by a man as she walked past Grafton Street, off Clark Way at around 6.40am on Friday 5 July.

The man approached her from behind and forced the woman to a nearby patch of grass.

Following the incident, the woman reported she was the victim of a serious sexual assault and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are now seeking to talk to a man to assist their enquiries. He is described as being white, in his 20s, with light-coloured facial hair and slim build.

The incident happened on Grafton Street in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

Police are also urging anyone who was in the area around that time, including the area around Clark Way, Grafton Street, King Street, the footbridge, and the nearby bus station, to get in touch.

This includes anyone who may have any relevant doorbell, dashcam, or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident.

Officers have been on the scene since the early hours of Friday morning. A walkway was taped off close to the bridge leading from Hyde Bus Station to Grafton Street. A blue police forensic tent was also put in place.

Detectives said a man approached the woman from behind near Clark Way. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Abdul Kahar, from Greater Manchester Police’s Tameside district, said: “Our specialist officers are supporting the woman involved in this serious incident and we are doing all we can to provide the appropriate care that she needs at this time.

“This is a truly horrific crime and we are determined to bring the person responsible to justice – no woman should feel unsafe when walking the streets of Greater Manchester, and we are committed to doing everything we possibly can to progress this investigation at pace.

"The local community will see an increased police presence in and around the area and I would encourage members of the public to approach our officers if they have any additional concerns.

“I would like to appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch with officers. In particular, if you were around the area at the time of the incident and saw anything whether it looked suspicious, unusual or out of place.

"Please contact us as your help could prove to be extremely useful. No matter how big or small it may seem, all information is hugely beneficial.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 0161 856 9262 via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 479 of 05/07/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.