Elderly man who died after incident in Leigh had ‘heart of gold’

The family of an elderly man who died days after being found with serious injuries in Leigh have paid tribute to him, describing him as having a ‘heart of gold’.

Patrick McCooey, who was 72, died on Wednesday 3rd July

Police were originally called on Friday 28 June, to reports that an elderly man had been found withinjuries on Royal Drive in Leigh.

His family have now paid tribute to him, saying: “This incident has resulted in Patrick’s untimely death and this has left our family totally devastated and heartbroken.

“Patrick was a very caring person who had a smile for all and a heart of gold. There are the memories we will have to hold.

“If you were in the area and seen or heard anything, no matter how small or trivial, Patricks McCooey’s sisters, brother, nieces and nephews would appreciate if you contact Greater Manchester Police to assist them with their ongoing enquiries.”

Credit: MEN Syndication

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail.

Police have also now revealed that due to concerns around the initial response to the police report, they have referred themselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8743 quoting log 1379 of 02/07/24.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, information can also be shared via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.