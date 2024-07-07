Police have released CCTV of a man they wish to speak to after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted.

The woman was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted by a man who approached her from behind in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

It happened as she walked past Grafton Street, off Clark Way at around 6.40am on Friday 5 July.

Greater Manchester Police has now released three images of a man it says "may have information that could assist enquiries".

The incident happened on Grafton Street in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

Officers say they are keen to identify anyone who was in the area around 6.30am – including the area around Clark Way, Grafton Street, King Street, the footbridge, and the nearby bus station.

They are also urging anyone who may have any relevant doorbell, dashcam, or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident to get in touch.

The force says "in-depth CCTV and witness enquiries remain ongoing to find out what has happened and bring anyone responsible to justice".

Detectives said a man approached the woman from behind near Clark Way. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Andrew Day from our Tameside district, said: “We take reports of sexual offences very seriously and since the report was made to us we have carried out extensive and thorough enquiries. The woman continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

“It is completely unacceptable to target anyone in this manner, and we are working tirelessly to find anyone who may recognise the man pictured.

“If you recognise him, or if you were in the area yesterday morning around the time of the incident and saw someone wearing the same clothing, please get in touch. We want to speak to anyone who may have seen something – its not too late to come forward.

“Similarly, if you live or work near Clark Way, Grafton Street and King Street and have any CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile footage from that morning- please contact us so we can continue to piece together the circumstances of this incident.

"Please contact us as your help could prove to be extremely useful. No matter how big or small it may seem, all information is hugely beneficial.”