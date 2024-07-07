The mother of missing teenager Jay Slater has thanked the " wonderful group of locals" who have volunteered to continue searching for him.

Jay, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, has been missing in Tenerife since 17 June, when he vanished the morning after attending a music festival.

His last conversation was with friend Lucy Law to tell her he was "in the middle of mountains with nothing around" and was attempting to walk the 10-hour trek back to his holiday apartment.

But, after sending his location in the remote area of Masca in the north of the Island, he has not been heard from since.

His disappearance sparked a massive search and rescue effort, with his family, friends, the emergency services and volunteers, and both local and national Spanish police forces involved.

Authorities called the search off after two weeks, with a spokesperson for police in Tenerife saying: "The search is now over but the investigation remains open."

Since then his family have continued the search, using some of the more than £50,000 raised on a Gofundme page, to finance it.

Giving another update on the page, Jay's mum, Debbie Duncan, said she had been "overwhelmed by the kindness and support" they had received, with several volunteers and organised groups offering to help.

Volunteers have been scouring the Tenerife mountains searching for Jay.

She said: " We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support we have received and would like to thank the local hiking group for all of their help planning the routes to find our Jay.

"We have been contacted by a wonderful group of locals who have volunteered to continue the search.

"While they don’t wish to accept financial help for their search, we will be supporting them with supplies and are so grateful for their willingness to help.

"We also continue to be contacted by experienced groups offering to support our search. We are busy talking to them about what they can do to assist.

"But in order for us to employ their help, they need to have permission from the Spanish authorities.

"We will be sure to keep you all updated on our progress and are so grateful for your continued support to bring our boy home."

Jay Slater had travelled to the island for the NRG music festival Credit: LBT Global/Family photograph

Jay had been on Tenerife since 13 June when he arrived to attend the NRG music festival with two friends.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island.

The Civil Guard has indicated that there is nothing at this stage indicating that Jay was the victim of a crime.

His parents flew out to the island to help from the family home in Oswaldtwistle.

Jay's mum, dad and brother along with close friends remain on the island and say they do not want to leave without answers.

In a statement his mother, Debbie Duncan has said: "We are a very close family and are absolutely devastated about his disappearance.

"Words cannot describe the pain and agony we are experiencing. He is our beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him and we just want to find him."

Search teams, along with helicopters and mountain experts have concentrated on looking in the area where Jay was last seen in the remote village of Masca.

