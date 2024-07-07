A midwife who became a millionaire after winning the lottery is still delivering babies 10 years on.

Ruth Breen, 45, realised she won the EuroMillions as she checked her emails while on her lunch break at the Royal Albert Infirmary in Wigan in 2014.

A decade on, Ms Breen is still working for the NHS, but has managed to spend some of her £1million fortune on "great holidays" to destinations including to Dubai, St Lucia and Mauritius.

She said: “An awful lot has changed in the past 10 years but then again, not so much.

“The win came at the most perfect time ever. It allowed me to reduce my working hours, giving me a much better work-life balance.

“I’m really lucky that I only work part-time. That’s enabled me to spend much more time with my daughter doing fun mum things instead of working flat out for a really really busy service.

"We’ve had great holidays, but we’ve tried to keep our feet on the ground and I think working really helps me to do that.”

Ruth Breen, 45, won £1million after buying a EuroMillions Millionaire raffle. Credit: PA Images

Ms Breen said she also wanted to continue working as an example to her daughter, who was just 11 years old when she won.

She continued: “The universe gifted me something incredible but you can’t take it for granted, not everybody’s that lucky.”

The community midwife said the need for boot space stopped her from driving a sportier car, but she is now able to drive a BMW X3.

Ms Breen's first purchase with her life-changing win was a pair of Jimmy Choos.

She said: “I nearly cried when I was paying for them in Selfridges because I couldn’t believe I was actually able to purchase this and I had the money to do it. It was a little bit overwhelming.

“That collection’s a little bit bigger now, I don’t cry as much any more!”

Ms Breen still lives in the house she bought just before her win and says most of the new mothers she works with are unaware they are being looked after by a millionaire.

“I don’t introduce myself and say ‘oh by the way I won a million quid 10 years ago’, the vast majority of people haven’t got a clue and that’s the way I like it.

“I’m treated just like any other midwife by patients and staff.”

To mark the anniversary of her win, Ms Breen has been supporting charity The Baby Room. Credit: PA Images

To mark the 10-year anniversary of her win, Ms Breen has been supporting charity The Baby Room, which provides essentials for new families in Wigan.

“We all know there’s a cost-of-living crisis that’s been going on for quite some time and babies don’t come cheap," she said.

“Not everybody is fortunate enough to be able to just go out and spend however much on all the equipment they’re going to need to make sure the baby’s got somewhere safe to sleep at night or that they’ve got sterilising equipment to make sure the bottles and teats they’re using, if they choose to bottle feed, are safe and clean.”

Alison Wakefield, who set up the baby bank in 2022 after having her youngest child, said: “Without our support we’d have babies that were sleeping on the floor, they wouldn’t have a safe space to sleep, we’d have them sleeping in drawers, we’d have babies using nappies more than once.

“It’s an essential service that is definitely needed. Without us people would be going without and babies would be going without.”