An MP has called for "toxicity in our politics" to stop after reporting an alleged "sledgehammer attack" on his home.

Andrew Western, the n ewly re-elected Labour MP for Stretford and Urmston in Greater Manchester, took to social media to call out the "harassment, intimidation and abuse of politicians".

Writing on X he said the incident, which happened on 6 July, is being investigated as part of Operation Bridger - set up by police to give MPs access to extra security in their homes and constituency offices following the murder of MP Jo Cox.

The MP said the the abuse was becoming "even more regular", adding he will not be frightened by it.

He wrote: "Last night there was an incident at my home that is being investigated by police as part of Operation Bridger.

" I am absolutely fine and no one was hurt but the toxicity in our politics at present must be drawn out.

"The harassment, intimidation and abuse of politicians is not ok and is not normal. That said it is becoming an ever more regular occurrence.

"I am proud to represent the people of Stretford and Urmston and I will not be cowed as I seek to serve them to the best of my ability.

"I want to thank GMP for an excellent response and say that these idiots do not speak for our community and I will do all I can to ensure they never do."

Labour leader Keir Starmer (left) welcomed Andrew Western into parliament on his first day in January 2023. Credit: PA Images

He elaborated more on the incident while responding to a user's comment, writing: " I’ll tell you that when someone takes a sledgehammer to your property."He added: "Eventually people will realise what MPs are having to put up with ever more routinely."

Mr Western was first elected as an MP in a by-election in January 2023 after former labour frontbencher, Kate Green, stepped down to become the deputy mayor of Greater Manchester.

Prior to becoming an MP he had been the leader of Trafford Council since 2018.

Greater Manchester Police has been approached for comment.