Video courtesy of Lytham Festival

Thousands of fans were treated to a special performance of Three Lions from the song's creators to get them in the mood for England's quarter-final against Switzerland.

The Lightning Seeds took to the stage at Lytham Festival on Saturday 6 July to sing the famous "football's coming home" lyrics with their fans before the match.

The band from Liverpool first released the hit song in 1996 and the crowd did not disappoint the band as they sung along word-for-word.

England beat Switzerland in a nail-biting penalty shootout to reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Bukayo Saka cancelled out Breel Embolo’s opener to take the quarter-final to extra-time and onto penalties after it ended 1-1.

England keeper Jordan Pickford was the shoot-out hero of the game after he saved Switzerland's first attempt by Manuel Akanji.

The England team celebrated after winning in penalties against their Swiss opponents in the Euros 2024 quarter-final. Credit: PA Images

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapped up a 5-4 triumph, helping the team seal a semi-final spot.

Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor opened the festival early to show the game on the big screen for fans so they could enjoy the match and festival at the same time.

The popular tune filled England fans with the hope that the Three Lions could be victorious in the competition and bring it home.

Fans celebrate at Manchester's AO Arena which turned into a fan park to screen the match.

Elsewhere in the North West fans joined together in Manchester's AO Arena which turned into a fan park to screen the match.

According to organisers at the 21,000 capacity venue, it is now the UK's 'biggest Euros fan park' which promised a 'unique experience' for fans, using 'interactive technology', with the arena transformed into a 'fully immersive football experience'.