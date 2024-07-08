Manchester City star Jack Grealish has shared the news his girlfriend Sasha Attwood is expecting their first child.

Revealing the news on Instagram the City midfielder posted a picture of their hands on Attwood's baby bump, writing: " "Life's biggest blessing".

On her profile, Attwood wrote: " "Half of me, half of you - beyond blessed".

The pair, who first began dating as teenagers at school in Solihull, have not revealed when the due date is.

Jack Grealish and Olivia Attwood posted the picture of the bump to their Instagram accounts. Credit: Jack Grealish/Instagram

Grealish began his professional journey at Aston Villa before moving to Manchester City in 2021 in a British record £100million deal.

Attwood also has a successful career for herself as a model, working with big names such as L'Oreal, House of Fraser, Pretty Little Thing, and Boohoo.

Grealish was most recently left out of England's 2024 Euro squad by manager Gareth Southgate.

He had a disappointing season, with Pep Guardiola leaving him out of his starting City line-up on multiple occasions.

He started 28 times in the 2023/24 season, down from 41 the previous year when he played a key role in City winning the treble.