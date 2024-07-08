A man set fire to his own underwear as part of a campaign of threats and demands for cash from his family.

Jordan Donnelly, 23, set fire to a number of items in his flat in Northwich, Cheshire, and even threatened to blow it up if family members did not send him money.

Donnelly, of Chapel Court, is now serving a 21-month jail sentence after admitting threatening to destroy his own property and endangering life.

Chester Crown Court was told that on 11 December 2023, police received a call from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reporting that a man had been setting fire to paper inside his own property.Officers were told Donnelly had been sending abusive messages to family members and even sent videos of him setting fire to a number of items, including letters, the flat carpet, sofa and his own underwear.

Donnelly appeared at Chester Crown Court Credit: PA Images

When officers arrived at the address, Donnelly told them he had burnt some toast. However, a subsequent search of the address found numerous burnt pieces of paper scattered across the flat and fire damage to the carpet and the sofa.Donnelly was arrested and a search of his phone revealed more messages containing abusive language sent by him via Facebook Messenger.

He answered "no comment" to all questions directed toward him when interviewed and was subsequently charged.Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Alli Connolly said: "Donnelly not only caused considerable stress to his own family through the sending of numerous threatening and abusive messages, but he also caused substantial damage to his own home, which was also a housing association-owned property."Today's sentencing shows our continued zero tolerance against any kind of threatening behaviour, and I hope this result provides reassurance to residents that our officers will always take swift action against perpetrators who insist on making others feel unsafe."

