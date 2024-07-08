Play Brightcove video

Scott Parker speaking at his first press conference as Burnley head coach

New Burnley manager Scott Parker admits he has a point to prove after setting his sights on an immediate return to the Premier League.

The 43-year-old has already taken two clubs - Fulham and Bournemouth - up from the Championship in his short managerial career, and during his first press conference since being appointed to replace Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor, he admitted he does have something to prove.

Parker has not managed for more than a year since he was sacked by Club Brugge in Belgium after just three months in March 2023, and says he is now ready for a new challenge.

And, having taken advice from the likes of former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel during his absence, Parker feels he is better equipped to handle the expectations of securing an immediate return to the top flight.

"As a coach you always have something to prove," said Parker, who turned down other offers before joining Burnley.

"I come here with two promotions with two different football clubs but this is a new challenge for me and I think we have all got something to prove.

"Coming out of the Premier League there is an aim to try to get this team back in the Premier League where I feel I belong, where the players feel they belong and the fans feel where they belong. That’s going to be the aim."

Reaction to Parker succeeding fan favourite Vincent Kompany has been mixed and the new boss admits it is his and his squad’s job to change the views of the doubters.

"I will put my absolute everything, heart and soul, into this job to get this club into the Premier League," the former England, West Ham and Tottenham midfielder added.

"There will be no stone left unturned in terms of work ethic. There will be some bumps in the road along the way and maybe it isn’t going to the most fluid, lovely football – that is just part of professional sport."

He continued: "One thing you can guarantee is that this team will have big hearts, big souls and a passion about this team which represents the local people and and represents me, what I stand for."

Reaction to Parker taking over from Vincent Kompany has been mixed Credit: PA

Parker said he has not spoken to striker Wout Weghorst, who has had loan spells at Manchester United and Hoffenheim in recent seasons, about his future as he wanted to allow the Netherlands international to concentrate on his upcoming Euro 2024 semi-final with England.

"The last thing I’d want to do is bother him in any way, he’s got a big game and bigger things to focus on," Parker said.

"He is a player I know, he’s our player and I’m looking forward to the Euros finishing to meet him and him to be part of it".

