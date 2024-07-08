Parents are being urged to speak to their children about online dangers after a 13-year-old was groomed by an unknown man over social media.

Cheshire Police was contacted by the parents of the girl, from Warrington, who believed their daughter was being groomed using Snapchat, on 6 July.

Officers discovered the unknown man had sent the girl a number of inappropriate videos, with the girl also sending images of herself.

They they discovered the man also appears to have been in contact with at least six other children via social media.

The force says an investigation into the reports is ongoing, with officers doing all they can to identify the offender.

Detectives are now urging other parents to speak to their children about what they are doing online.

Police say the man has been in touch with a number of children via social media (stock image) Credit: PA

Detective Sergeant Joe Davies, of the Northern Proactive Policing Team, said: "While mobile phones and social media can be a valuable tool for parents and their children, unfortunately we know they are well used by those who prey on children and are only interested in fulfilling their own sexual gratification.

"Many of these people will specifically target young children, convincing them that they are in love, and coercing them into sharing images and videos of themselves through social media.

"That is why we want all parents to speak to their children about what they are doing on their phones, what apps they’ve got installed and who they’re communicating with.

"While we understand that this can be a difficult conversation, it essential that young people understand that it’s not normal to view or share inappropriate images and videos online, not only is it really dangerous and harmful, but also once an image has been sent, they never know where it will end up."

Further advice and support for parents in relation to online child abuse is available on the Cheshire Police website here and more information is also available at Get Safe Online.